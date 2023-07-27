HamberMenu
Fisheries Dept.’s Seafood Festival begins on Friday, unlimited buffet on offer

Seed and feed companies and other stakeholders of aquaculture to set up stalls during the three-day event

July 27, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Aquaculture farmers and stakeholders from all over the State are expected to participate in the three-day Seafood Festival to be launched in the city on Friday.

The Department of Fisheries is organising the festival at A Convention Centre.

Cooking contests on seafood recipes and fancy dress competitions for children would be held during the festival, said Bhoomi Organics managing director M. Raghuram, organising partner of the event. Unlimited seafood buffet would be served for food lovers during the event, Mr. Raghuram said.

The Fisheries Department will arrange a Fish Andhra pavilion, and seed and feed companies and other stakeholders will set up stalls. Fishermen Societies, Prawn Farmers’ Associations and model aqua farmers will also participate in the festival.

Andhra Pradesh / aquaculture / food and dining (general) / Vijayawada

