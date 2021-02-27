First year medical students take the Hippocratic Oath

SVIMS observes 28th anniversary adhering to COVID guidelines

First year medical students were administered the Hippocratic Oath at the 28th anniversary celebrations of the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS University), which was observed at Mahati Auditorium here on Friday in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy formally released the annual report for 2020 and Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy released the report ‘Akanksha 2020’, while Sri Venkateswara University Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy released the tenth edition of ‘Antimicrobial stewardship pocket guide’ through the Zoom app.

In her annual report, SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor B. Vengamma recalled that SVIMS stood at the forefront during the pandemic by performing 3.95 lakh RTPCR tests through its VRD laboratory. The hospital served 2.72 lakh in-patients and out-patients during the past year, she said.

Mr. Subba Reddy recalled the TTD’s support of ₹19.9 crore offered to SVIMS last year, and hailed the medical staff for curtailing the pandemic by risking their lives. Referring to his previous stint as Health Secretary, Dr. Jawahar Reddy explained how SVIMS had reached out to patients. He hoped that the government would soon merge SVIMS hospital into the TTD as part of a larger action plan to offer better medical services.

Dean Siddharth Kumar, Medical Superintendent R. Ram, Registrar K. Sridhar Babu and Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women (SPMCW) Principal Saran B. Singh were among the participants.