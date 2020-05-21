First flight from Kuwait to bring 149 passengers

The first flight from Kuwait to Tirupati, under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ that aims at bringing back Indians stranded abroad because of COVID-19 lockdown, will be transporting 149 passengers.

Non-resident Andhras belonging to the Rayalaseema region will be escorted by the special officers to their respective districts in the early hours of Friday, where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

“There are only seven passengers belonging to Chittoor district,” Collector N. Bharat Gupta said after reviewing the arrangements at the airport on Thursday.

They were identified as Maheswari of Bollinenivaripalli, Athar Nikhat and Afzal Khan of Kalicherla, Lalitha of Balaiahgaripalle, Naresh Reddy from Piler, Mastan from Mudivedu and Rajendra Prasad of Tirupati.

Similarly, the number of passengers hailing from other places are as follows: Kadapa (116), Anantapur (2), Chennai (1), East Godavari (6), Krishna (1), Kurnool (1), Nellore (6), Visakhapatnam (4), and West Godavari (5).

One passenger will disembark in Hyderabad, where the flight would have stopover before continuing its journey to Tirupati.

Masks to be distributed

Mr. Gupta directed the officials to provide sanitisers and masks to the arriving passengers and download the ‘Arogya Setu’ app on their mobile phones immediately after landing.

He also inspected the baggage disinfection, fever test, data entry desk, SIM card supply and other facilities arranged at the airport.