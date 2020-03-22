First direct contact case registered in A.P.

The State has registered the sixth COVID-19 positive case, which is the first case of direct transmission, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The patient, a 49-year-old woman, reportedly contracted the novel coronavirus from her close contact, a 65-year-old man, who tested positive to the virus on March 17, as per the Health department’s bulletin.

The man has arrived at Hyderabad from Makkah in Saudi Arabia on March 10 and later stayed in his daughter’s house in Hyderabad for two days. He later travelled by Kachiguda Express and reached Visakhapatnam on March 12 and took an autorickshaw to Allipuram.

He was then admitted to Government Chest Hospital on March 17 upon being referred by a private doctor.

The woman was admitted to hospital on March 20 after she developed symptoms of COVID-19 and tested positive on Sunday.

Tests negative

On the other hand, the first positive case registered in the State in Nellore district tested negative on Sunday upon being treated for more than 14 days at the Government General Hospital.

The 24-year-old youth, who returned from Italy, was admitted to hospital on March 9 and tested positive on March 12.

Placed under isolation, he was doing fine since then and tested negative for the tests conducted on Sunday.

Two samples were taken from the patient on Saturday and Sunday and both tested negative, officials said and added that he would be soon discharged. Samples of his close contacts also tested negative.

Meanwhile, the authorities are awaiting tests results of 16 samples as of Sunday evening.