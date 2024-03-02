GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First day of Intermediate exam goes off without incident

March 02, 2024 02:43 am | Updated 02:43 am IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau
The Intermediate Public Examinations began across Andhra Pradesh in Andhra Pradesh.

The Intermediate Public Examinations began across Andhra Pradesh in Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

The Intermediate Public Examinations began across the State on March 1 (Friday). No case of malpractice was reported from any centre in the State.

A statement issued by the Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Saurabh Gaur said first year students wrote their exam in second language. Among students in the general stream, of the total 4,89,714 registered students, 4,67,002 of them appeared for the Board exam, while 13,885 of them were absent.

In the vocational stream, the students wrote the exam in General Foundation Course (GFC). Out of the total 46,662 students, 39,003 of them wrote the test while 4,295 of them were absent, said Mr. Gaur.

Related Topics

test/examination / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.