Fire in private oil storage plant in Vijayawada; no casualties

March 26, 2024 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Fire broke out in a private oil storage unit, located at New Auto Nagar, in the city on March 26. However, no casualties were reported.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department officials, fire erupted in the oil processing unit and huge flames were seen at the plant.

On receiving the alert, five fire tenders from different stations rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after two hours. “The reason for cause of fire was not known immediately,” K. Naresh, Auto Nagar Station Fire Officer, said.

“As oil was stored in drums in the storage-cum-processing unit, fire engulfed many parts of the plant and the flames raised up to 30 feet height,” said the locals.

“We are investigating on whether the oil processing unit is licensed and the management has obtained ‘No Objection Certificate’ from Fire Department or not,” Mr. Naresh told The Hindu.