Fire breaks out in drug store-warehouse in Vijayawada

Five labourers, who were sleeping inside the building, narrowly escape, says AP Fire Services Director

April 18, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

A fire broke out in a five-storey drug store-cum-warehouse near Besant Road here on Thursday. Five labourers, who were sleeping on the top floor, noticed the smoke coming out of the windows and alerted the locals.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and were seen trying to put out the flames till late in the afternoon. No casualty has been reported.

Director of A.P. State Disaster Response and Fire Services G. Srinivasulu said control-room officials received a fire alert at 7.20 a.m. and fire tenders from Krishnalanka, Auto Nagar, Kothapeta, Ajitsingh Nagar and Vuyyuru rushed to the spot.

“Fire personnel are trying to prevent the spread of flames to nearby shops. As a precautionary measure, shopkeepers of the nearby establishments were asked to evacuate,” said Mr. Srinivasulu, who visited the spot.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP-South Zone) G. Ratna Raju said police personnel from Governorpet station were regulating traffic on M.G. Road and were monitoring the situation.

“As there was no proper access onto the top floors of the building, fire personnel broke open the glass panes of the windows,” the ACP said.

The Fire Services Director said the labourers who were sleeping on the top floor narrowly escaped. The cause of the fire was not known immediately.

