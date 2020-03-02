Andhra Pradesh

Fire breaks out in apartment in Nellore

People ran helter skelter following raging fire in ‘Sai Nivas’ complex here on Monday evening. Fire-fighters battled for more than two hours and put out the fire reportedly caused by electric short circuit, damaging electric appliances and other household articles.

“There is no loss of life as we brought it under control quickly,” said Fire Department officials. An electric transformer blast in front of the apartment complex led to an electric short circuit in one of the flats causing the mishap, eye witnesses said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2020 11:22:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/fire-breaks-out-in-apartment-in-nellore/article30966143.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY