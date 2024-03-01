GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire breaks out at children’s home run by Vasavya Mahila Mandali; none hurt

All the 67 girls taking shelter at the home escape unhurt

March 01, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

A fire broke out in a children’s home for girls being run by Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), near Vinayaka Nagar, at Kanuru on Thursday night. However, no casualties were reported with firemen rushing to the spot and rescuing all the inmates.

Autonagar Station Fire Officer (SFO) K. Naresh, on Friday, said a lit mosquito coil kept on one of the beds fell on a blanket and caught fire. The girls ran out as smoke engulfed the home.

There were no fire extinguishers at the home. The students are requested to be cautious while lighting incense sticks and mosquito coils in houses and hostels, Mr. Naresh said.

Women Development and Child Welfare Department officials said that 67 girls were provided shelter at the home and all are safe.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / accident (general) / fire

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.