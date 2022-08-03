Andhra Pradesh: Fight with Centre for Polavaram funds and R&R, CPI urges Jagan

Party leaders ‘inspect’ the project site

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Wednesday stated that the purpose of the Polavaram irrigation project would be defeated if the State government does not take up cudgels against the Centre to get the required funding to complete both the construction of the project as well as ensure the resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) of the displaced families.

Mr. Ramakrishna, Rythu Sangham national president Ravula Venkayya, CPI State executive committe members Thatipaka Madhu and Akkineni Vanaja and Eluru district CPI secretary B. Venkateswara Rao on Wednesday inspected the Polavaram project.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ramakrishna said, “The construction of the main dam is yet to be completed. On the other hand, the Centre is yet to release the required funds. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should wage a battle against the Centre for the funds to be released.”

Mr. Ramakrishna had demanded that the displaced families falling in the +45.72 contour be paid all means of compensation before the commissioning of the project. On August 8, a roundtable will be held in Vijayawada to chalk out the future course of action for the completion of R&R of the Polavaram-displaced.