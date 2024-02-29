GIFT a SubscriptionGift
FCV tobacco auction commences in Andhra Pradesh

February 29, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

On Day One of the Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco procurement for 2024 on Thursday, farmers got high rates at Ongole-1 and Kondapi centres.

At Ongole-1 auction centre, tobacco was purchased at ₹250 a kg, the highest bid for the day. Both Ongole-1 and Kondapi centres witnessed enthusiastic participation from tobacco growers, signalling a strong start to the procurement season. Average procurement rates stood at ₹231 a kg at Ongole-1 and ₹230 a kg at Kondapi.

The auction began in the presence of chairman of Tobacco Board of India Chidipotu Yashwant Kumar and executive director Addanki Sridhar Babu.

Ongole-1 and Kondapi are the first among the auction centres in the State.

