Farmers file petition before National Green Tribunal on Palamuru-lift-irrigation project

Farmers belonging to Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam and Rayalaseema regions by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the ongoing Palamuru Lift Irrigation Project of the Government of Telengana.

Senior Counsel P.S. Raman appearing for Gautam S.Raman on behalf of the farmers had brought to the Notice of the Tribunal that the Telangana government was proceeding with construction of the Irrigation project despite earlier undertakings that the same would be limited only to supply of drinking water until Environmental Clearance is obtained.

After hearing P.S. Raman, the Tribunal was pleased to constitute a Committee to examine the ongoing project and to furnish a report as to whether there the ongoing construction is compliant with the E.I.A Notification and other extant laws. The matter is again listed on August 29 2021.