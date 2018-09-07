Farmers complain to Jagan against pooling of land

Farmers from Peda Mushidivada in the Tri Junction area have complained against land pooling to YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra in Pendurti constituency on Thursday.

“The government is taking 1,570 acres of land in Parawada, Sabbavaram and Gajuwaka mandals, and depriving us of land in which three crops are being grown and not giving us adequate compensation,” they told Mr. Jagan. The YSRCP leader assured them that he would try to do justice to them.

Vadisala Appa Rao of Amrutapuram told him that the land he was cultivating for three decades was under threat of occupation by the TDP leaders. The cashew grove in it was being rooted out, he said.

MPTC member G. Jambavati of the BSP and Korrayi MPTC member Anita joined the YSRCP during the yatra.

Ganesh, a student from Krishna district, who participated in the yatra in the district, joined Mr. Reddy again on Thursday.

Beginning his yatra from Amrutapuram, Mr. Jagan walked 4.4 km before concluding it for the day.