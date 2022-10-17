Farmer-friendly policies paid off with higher foodgrain output in A.P., says Jagan

CM releases ₹2,092 crore second tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa benefit to 50.92 lakh farmers

A quantum jump in the foodgrain production in Andhra Pradesh is testimony to the success of the YSR Congress government’s pro-farmer policies, said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy releasing ₹2,092 crore second tranche of the YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan Scheme benefit to 50.92 lakh farmers here on Monday.

Criticising the opposition parties and some media houses for allegedly resorting to false propaganda and reporting, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the annual average foodgrain production which used to be 154 lakh tonnes till 2018-19 had increased by over 13 lakh tonnes to reach 167.24 lakh tonnes, thanks to the ₹1.33 lakh crore spent on farmers and farm-related activity in the past three years and four months.

Addressing the farming community before releasing ₹4,000 per farmer under the scheme through the direct benefit transfer (DBT), the Chief Minister said on an average each farmer had been given ₹51,000 in the past three years.

Abundant rainfall

Thanking the rain god, he said that during the YSRCP rule not a single mandal had to be declared drought-affected until October 12, as as against the average (normal) rainfall of 668 mm in Andhra Pradesh, 695 mm was recorded. “Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts had received abundant rainfall with the highest-ever groundwater level recorded in recent years,” he added. During the year 2014, 238 mandals were declared drought-affected, 359 in 2015, 301 in 2016, 121 in 2017 and, 347 mandals in kharif and 257 mandals in rabi were affected in 2018.

Compensation

The crop insurance compensation of ₹6,684 crore was paid to 44.28 lakh farmers in three years against ₹3,401 crore to 30 lakh farmers during the five years of the earlier TDP regime, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, pointing out that 20.80 lakh farmers were given ₹1,800 crore as input subsidy. During 2018-19, the TDP regime had stopped ₹2,558 crore of input subsidy to farmers, he added.

The Chief Minister sanctioned ₹96 crore for different works in the Allagadda Assembly constituency, including ₹16 crore for two high-level bridges between Rudravaram and Sirivella and Yerragudi, ₹8 crore for completing the 50-bed hospital works and ₹56 crore for CC roads, drains and other infrastructure works in the Allagadda Municipality on the request from Allagadda MLA Gangula Bijendra Reddy (Nani).

District Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon also spoke on the occasion.