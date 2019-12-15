Farmer dies in police station at Palthur

Nimbagallu Srinivasulu, 52, a farmer who reportedly who tried to mediate in a tiff between his elder brother, Obanna, and another farmer Parvathaiah, in Palthur village in Uravakonda mandal of the district, died allegedly while being interrogated by the police at Palthur police station on Friday night.

When Srinivasulu fainted at the police station, he was rushed to the Uravakonda Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The doctors conducted a post-mortem based on a requisition of the Palthur police station, after the brother of deceased filed a complaint with the police there. A departmental inquiry has been ordered into the incident by the police. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu said the police had not received the post-mortem details.

The family members brought Srinivasulu’s body back to Palthur late on Friday night and began seeking justice alleging he had died because of the actions of a police constable. Palthur Sub-Inspector Rajeswari claimed that Srinivasulu was assaulted by Parvathaiah during the dispute over ‘flowing of water into his land’. Srinivasulu had visited the local RMP for treating the pain in his chest following the fight.

When Parvathaiah lodged a complaint with the Palthur police against Srinivasulu, both were called to the police station by a Head Constable. Within 15 minutes of coming to the police Station Srinivasulu swooned a little after 6 p.m. He was then rushed to the Uravakonda Government Hospital, the police claimed.