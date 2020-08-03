Farmer dies as roof collapses on him

A 70-year-old farmer identified as Kullainaidu died in Krishtipadu village of Peddavaduguru mandal when the roof of a small shed he had built in his banana plantation collapsed on him late on Sunday night.

Kullainaidu had gone to the banana plantation in the evening, but sudden rain forced him to take shelter in the small shed he had built for himself on the field. Due to continuous rains for the past two months, the roof (midde) made of soil and rocks fell on him while he was inside and he died under its weight.

When he did not return for a long time, his family members went to the field only to find him dead. He is survived by a wife and two sons, police said.

There was 12 mm rainfall on Saturday and 15 mm on Sunday in Peddavaduguru mandal. Against a normal of 127.9 mm, 560.7 mm rain was received in the mandal witnessing 338.4% excess rainfall this monsoon season as of Monday morning.