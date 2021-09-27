Farm laws, new labour code will be BJP’s political Waterloo: CPI

‘Opposition to Centre’s anti-people policies gaining strength’

Opposition to the “anti-people” policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre is gaining strength across the nation, according to CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna.

Welcoming the support extended by both YSRCP and TDP to the Bharat bandh called by the farmer organisations and trade unions in the country on September 27, Mr. Ramakrishna said the political isolation of the BJP in the State was now total.

There was a need for a sustained campaign to stop privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and other Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) as the BJP was bent upon going ahead with privatisation spree to benefit a select big corporate firms, the CPI leader said at the valedictory of the workshop held for the activists of the All-India Youth Federation (AIYF) and the All-India Students’ Federation (AISF) on Sunday.

“The nation-wide protest on Monday will turn out to be a historic one. It will hasten the downfall of the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre,” he said, while exhorting the youth to participate in a big way in the ongoing struggle.

As many as 19 opposition parties at the national level backed the bandh against the three farm laws and the new labour code, which would eventually turn out to be the BJP’s “political Waterloo,” he opined.

“Those still sailing with the BJP, like the Janata Dal (United), for various reasons, including political arm-twisting by misusing the CBI, the ED and Income-Tax Department, are waiting for the right time to part ways,” he added.

The Centre should break the deadlock by resuming talks with the farmers’ unions that had been demanding the repeal of the three farm laws and statutory backing for the minimum support price regime.