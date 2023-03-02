HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FAPTO leaders resent show cause notices served on teachers

Political angle is being attributed to a general practice, they say

March 02, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Leaders of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Organisations (FAPTO) on Thursday condemned the act of serving show cause notices to the federation leaders Hrudaya Raju, Timmanna and a few other teachers for participating in the campaign and nomination-filing process for the MLC elections.

In a statement, the federation’s Chairman N. Venkateswarlu and secretary general Ch. Manjula raised strong objections to the show cause notices asking if participating in the election process of the MLC from teachers’ constituency was a crime. They said a political angle was being attributed to it and show cause notices were issued under 19 (1) & (5) of the APCS Conduct Rule-1964.

They said teachers and members of teacher associations participating in the nomination process for elections through voting by teachers was a general practice. This was the first time such rules were being imposed, they said and demanded withdrawal of the notices.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / teachers union

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.