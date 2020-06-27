Andhra Pradesh

False cases booked against gas leak victims, alleges CPI(M)

CPI(M) Greater Visakha City Committee secretary B. Ganga Rao alleged that false cases were being booked against several victims of LG polymers styrene monomer vapour leak. He demanded that the police withdraw the cases immediately and stop harassing residents in those villages.

In a note released on Saturday, Mr. Ganga Rao alleged that the Gopalapatnam police booked false cases against 18 gas leak victims. On Saturday, all the persons were summoned and produced before the RDO. The police informed the RDO that these people have been creating unrest in the villages by passing messages through WhatsApp groups. Instead of helping the victims, the State government was harassing them, Mr. Ganga Rao alleged.

