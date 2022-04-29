Fake TTE arrested, false excess fare ticket book seized

Accused possessed a fake ID card as a doctor of a corporate hospital

In a joint operation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Squad Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTE) staff arrested a fake TTE near Rajahmundry on Friday.

The accused was taken into custody while he was collecting money from the passengers by issuing excess fake tickets (tickets issued to passengers after imposing penalties), in Train No. 13352 Allapuzha-Dhanbad Express.

The TTE Squad and the RPF, who were checking the passengers noticed the accused, V. Venkateswarlu, issuing fake tickets to the passengers between Rajahmundry-Dwarapudi stations on Friday.

The RPF personnel found that the accused was carrying a fake ID card and was posing as doctor of a corporate hospital, said the RPF said.

“The fake TTE was handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP), who registered a case. One fake ticket book was seized from the accused. During investigation, it was found that Venkateswarlu was earlier arrested four times by the GRP in Chirala, Ongole, Vijayawada and Nellore,” said Senior Divisional Security Commissioner T. Valleswara Babuji.

The accused was produced in the Railway Court, Vijayawada, which remanded him in judicial custody.