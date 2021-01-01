Andhra Pradesh

Fake IPS officer held

The Tirupati Urban District police nabbed a person who had hoodwinked several women in Tirupati by posing as police commissioner of Hyderabad. Mohammad Mushtak tried his hand in real estate business and got married to Waheeda of Srikalahasti in 2013. Taking advantage of his regular visits, he befriended a woman running a milk vending unit at the railway station and several other women members of Self-Help Groups (SHG) through her. He promised jobs to their children and collected ₹39 lakh from them and disappeared. He was arrested based on a complaint by three victims and ₹12 lakh recovered from him, said Superintendent of Police Ramesh Reddy here on Thursday.

