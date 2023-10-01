Failed students of Classes X, XII in govt. schools in Andhra Pradesh can seek re-admission now

October 01, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

As part of its efforts to achieve 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in schools, the State government has accorded permission for re-admission of failed students of Classes X and XII.

The re-admitted students will write all the subjects in the public examinations, and of the marks obtained by the candidates in both the attempts, the higher marks will be considered, said Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash.

“The certificates issued to the students will not mention that the candidate had failed an exam, or cleared it in compartmental or private. There won’t be any star marks either. All students who either pass the exam in the first attempt or later will receive the same pass certificate without any discrimination,” Mr. Praveen Prakash said.

The re-admitted students will be eligible for all the welfare schemes introduced by the government like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and Jagananna Gorumudda.

The Principal Secretary said there was a remarkable improvement in the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in the State-run schools due to the series of programmes introduced as part of educational reforms by the government. The GER at the elementary level had increased from 92.91% in 2018-19 to 100.80% in 2022-23, while at the secondary level it had gone up from 79.69% to 89.63% and at higher secondary level, the GER had improved from 46.88% to 69.87% in the corresponding period, he said.

Mr. Praveen Prakash said ‘Mission 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio’ was launched to achieve cent per cent results.

Common portal

The managements of different school categories, which are currently using different portals for admission of students, have been asked to use only one common portal for the purpose.

For instance, the School Education Department uses the website www.studentinfo.ap.gov.in, while the Intermediate Education wing uses www.jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in. Some managements do not use any portal and follow their own independent admission process.

The government wants all the managements to use portal used by the School Education wing as a common and single source of information by all the managements.