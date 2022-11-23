  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fact-finding panels will be set up to identify encroached Wakf assets across A.P., says board Chairman 

Managing committees of Wakf properties to be revamped

November 23, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - ONGOLE

S. Murali

Andhra Pradesh Wakf Board Chairman Sk. Khadar Basha has promised to appoint fact-finding committees to identify the prime assets of dargahs and masjids encroached during the previous Telugu Desam Party regime.

He gave this assurance to Human Rights Council of India national vice-president Shaik Khalifatulla Basha when the latter called on him on Wednesday to felicitate him on being given the Cabinet rank.

Mr. Khalifatulllah Basha, former BJP Minorities’ wing State president, drew the attention of the Wakf Board Chairman to the alleged encroachment of Wakf properties on a large scale in Ongole, Podili and other parts of Prakasam district by land grabbers.

Mr. Khadar Basha said all the existing committees managing the Wakf properties in different parts of the State would be revamped.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Ongole

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.