 Externment mooted against Y.S. Konda Reddy

The police department has mooted externment proceedings against Y.S. Konda Reddy, who has been arrested on charges of threatening the employees of a construction company.

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Kadapa Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan submitted a proposal to this effect to the Collector’s Office on Wednesday, appealing to banish Konda Reddy from the district. Y.S. Konda Reddy, a relative of the Chief Minister, is reportedly involved in many other such cases in the past.

“The step is part of the State government’s efforts to provide corruption-free governance to the public. If anyone threatens or tries to extort money, the victims can contact the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) at 14400, Dial 100 or contact me directly at 94407 96900,” Mr. Anburajan said, adding that stringent action would be taken against the culprits.