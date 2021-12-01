‘Extend support to ‘Sirivennala’ family’

TDP pays rich tributes to the lyricist and poet

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to extend support to the family of renowned film lyricist ‘Sirivennela’ Sitarama Sastry.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they had spoken to the family members and also monitored Sastry’s health.

They said they had spoken to the hospital management as per the directions of the Chief Minister regarding the expenses incurred by his family for treatment and it would be paid through Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The Chief Minister directed the officials to look into possibilities of providing housing plot to Sastry’s family.

TDP pays tributes

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu paid rich tributes to Sitarama Sastry, saying that his songs and literature would remain a rich legacy for the Telugu race forever.

Mr. Naidu said: “It is painful to think that Sirivennela has passed away. As a songwriter and poet, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of the Telugu people all over the world.”

At a condolence meeting held at the TDP central office, Mr. Naidu expressed conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Mr. Naidu said that Sastry was the first person he would ask for writing any political songs. He had extended all help whenever needed. All of his songs would continue to retain their place in the hearts of Telugu people forever. In a career of three decades, the lyricist has penned over 3,000 film songs. Nobody would be able to fill the void caused by his death, he added.