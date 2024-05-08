Explosives unearthed in Palnadu district

The police unearthed a dump of 17 country-made bombs, three sickles, three axes, six rods and other weapons at Jangamaheswarapadu in Macherla Assembly constituency in Palnadu district on Wednesday.

Palnadu Superintendent of Police (SP) Bindu Madhav told The Hindu on phone that based on a tip-off, the local police conducted a search at a dilapidated house and unearthed the dump.

Mr. Madhav said the police were investigating the case from all angles. He suspected that the explosives and weapons might have been stored there to create law and order problems during the elections.

Clash

In another incident at Sirigiripadu at Veldurthi mandal in Macherla Assembly constituency, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) cadre suffered injuries following a clash in which they pelted stones at one other and attacked with sticks. The police set up a picket to prevent further trouble.

The SP said trouble broke out when both the party agents requested home voting for a person with disabilities at the village. Both the parties reportedly claimed that the person belonged to their respective party started arguments, which led to violence.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy’s wife Ramadevi reached the village as part of her campaign. At that time, the TDP cadre allegedly pelted stones on her vehicle.