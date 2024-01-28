GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Expert team launches rescue operation for tiger that entered maize fields in Eluru range

The big cat reportedly left its natural habitat of Papikonda National Park and was stranded nearly 40 km away; it now appears to be on its way back, say forest officials

January 28, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - ELURU

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
The pugmark of the tiger traced by the Forest Department in a maize field at Perugudem village in Eluru range.

The pugmark of the tiger traced by the Forest Department in a maize field at Perugudem village in Eluru range. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ELURU

The Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) experts on Sunday launched an operation to rescue an adult male tiger that was first sighted in a maize field in the Eluru forest range in Andhra Pradesh on January 26. 

A few days ago, the tiger reportedly left its natural habitat of Papikonda National Park and was stranded nearly 40 km away from it. 

Officials preparing to launch the tiger rescue operation in the Eluru forest range on Sunday.

Officials preparing to launch the tiger rescue operation in the Eluru forest range on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Wildlife Warden A.K. Naik and Rajamahendravaram Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Y. Srinivasa Reddy monitored the launch of the rescue operation in Mandooru-Medinavaripalem area in the Eluru range.

“We have launched the rescue operation for the adult tiger. It is primarily aimed at driving the big cat back to its natural habitat. We are also preparing to tranquilise the tiger, if the situation warrants,’‘ Mr. Srinivasa Reddy told The Hindu.

The Forest Department urged the district officials and the police to alert the local people about the movement of the tiger. By Sunday evening, it appeared to be on its way back to its natural habitat, going by the trail of its pugmarks, he added.

“The lone tiger has been on the move and walked about five km in the past two days. A few water sources are also available along the present route of the tiger which is now nearly 30 km away from its natural habitat,” Eluru District Forest Officer Ravindra Dhama said. 

The oil palm plantations, with cocoa as an internal crop, are a major challenge to the forest authorities in tracing the movements of the tiger in view of the difficulty in locating the pugmarks of the big cat in the thick growth. However, the forest authorities are hoping to get some sightings with the help of the CC cameras along the present route. The local people have also been told that they will be compensated if any of their cattle gets killed by the tiger.

