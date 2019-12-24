Expert cites mistakes made by students while choosing career

A seminar on ‘Careers in Management Sector’ was organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and KL B-School at Godavari Institute of Engineering and Technology, and BVC College of Engineering in Rajamahendravaram. This session was attended by over 300 students from the two colleges.

ACTiTUDE Visakhapatnam CEO Sriram Khandavilli, the guest speaker, cited common mistakes committed by students while choosing their career upon completion of their graduation. He also listed various study options after B.Tech such as M.Tech, MBA and a few of the unconventional courses and also elaborated on how these courses would help in building their career.

The students were also told about various institutes and universities offering management education at PG level and the respective entrance examinations that have to be taken.

A team of officials from KL University Business School explained that KL Foundation was offering scholarships worth ₹5 lakh to the students who secured top 10 ranks in their entrance exam, KL-MAT, regardless of joining any other institute of their choice.

A business quiz was conducted at the beginning of the session and five winners of each college were rewarded. GIET Principal T.V. Prasad and BVC Engineering College Principal M. Anjan Kumar appreciated the efforts made by The Hindu FIC & KL B-School for organising the interactive programmes for students.