Expedite land survey works, Jagan tells officials

It will help resolve all land disputes, says CM

It will help resolve all land disputes, says CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of the works related to the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku, Bhu Raksha Scheme and directed the officials to take necessary measures to complete the Comprehensive Land Survey (CLS) on time.

During the meeting held at camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister said one of the main targets of the land survey was to ensure all land disputes were solved. He instructed the officials to recruit the required staff and procure necessary equipment. He also told them to expedite the procurement process of drones, IOR equipment, rovers and survey stones.

The comprehensive land survey was being conducted after 100 years and it would benefit the people of the State, he said.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, Forest, Environment and Mines Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Ajeya Kallam, Land Administration Chief Commissioner G. Sai Prasad, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Y. Sri Lakshmi, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Finance Secretary S.S. Rawat and other officials were present.