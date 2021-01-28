Expedite distribution of house site pattas: CM

‘Beneficiaries should be identified through social audit’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday asked the officials to expedite distribution of house site pattas as part of the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme.

During the review meeting at his camp office on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the distribution of title deeds of the houses would be a continuous process and reiterated that all eligible applications should be cleared within 90 days.

He said volunteers and staff of the village secretariat must complete the physical verification within 12 days of receiving the application for the house site and that the beneficiaries should be identified through social audit.

Internet facility

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also asked the officials to take steps to ensure uniformity and quality in the structures and to furnish full details on the facilities provided and their mode of construction in a colony. “Internet facility should be provided in the YSR Jagananna colonies and the officials must make appropriate arrangements in this regard,” he said.

He further said that biomining should be adopted at dumping yards as soon as possible. Out of the targeted 30,06,673 house site pattas, distribution of 26,21,049 pattas has been completed. Around 87% of the house sites have been distributed and distribution of house sites has been completed in 90.28 % of the YSR Jagananna Colonies.

The officials also briefed the Chief Minister on the steps being taken to create infrastructure in the YSR Jagananna Colonies. They said a detailed project report in this reagrd will be completed by March 31. Steps are being taken to create on structures such as anganwadis, YSR Clinics, PHCs, schools, bus stops and etc as per the population in the colonies, they added.

Minister for Housing Cherukuvada Ranganatha Raju, Chief Commissioner for Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, Principal Secretary for Municipal and Urban Development Y. Srilakshmi, Principal Secretary for Housing Ajay Jain, Principal Secretary for Revenue Usharani, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Nilam Sahwney and others were present.