Ex-MLA’s driver allegedly commits suicide

Upset by the alleged harassment from a grama volunteer over a land, a 41-year old man reportedly ended his life in his residence at Nunaparthi area under Atchutapuram police station limits, in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as M. Sanyasi Naidu (41), a driver of former TDP MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy.

According to the Atchutapuram police, Sanyasi Naidu reportedly consumed poison at around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Voice message

Police said that the victim was constructing house in one of his sites.

Village volunteer J. Narasinga Rao had been reportedly harassing him over the land. Naidu reportedly sent a voice message on the issue and ended his life.

A case was registered. The police reportedly took the grama volunteer into custody.

Police helpline

Those who are in distress can contact the police helpline No. 100.