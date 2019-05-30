EVMs failed us, says TDP candidate

Telugu Desam Party did its best in implementing welfare schemes for the downtrodden and all sections of people in the society, but the Electronic Voting Machines failed us, said party candidate Vykuntam Prabhakar Chowdary from Anantapur Urban Assembly constituency in 2019 general elections.

During a press conference here, Mr. Prabhakar Chowdary said he tried his best to develop the constituency by bringing funds, “but since the people have given mandate to YSR Congress Party candidate Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, I congratulate him on his victory.” The TDP workers did their best and worked very hard for the party’s victory by taking the welfare schemes of the government to the people.

He appealed to the party cadre to be tolerant and not incite any violence anywhere. He thanked the district officers for helping him implement the government schemes in true spirit. He sought apology for any hard words he had spoken in the heat of moment while dealing with officers.

Mr. Chowdary asked the YSRCP workers also to maintain peace and promised to cooperate with Mr. Venkatarami Reddy in completing the half-finished projects launched during his tenure. He also promised not to politicise anything in future and would work for the development of the city.