Evacuation of Polavaram project displaced to begin from July 20

The East Godavari district authorities are gearing up to rehabilitate people of 10 habitations facing submergence under the Polavaram project from July 20.

The 10 villages, which form part of Devipatnam mandal in Rampachodavaram Agency, are as follows: Devipatnam, Toyyeru, Enugulagudem, Thondangi, Ganugula Gondi, Moolapadu, Maripalli, Mantada, Poorapalli and China Ramanayyapeta.

At a meeting convened by district Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy here on Friday, the officials concerned had been directed to begin the rehabilitation process following rise in the flood waters in the Godavari.

Rampachodavaram ITDA Project Officer (in-charge) Praveen Adithya said, “The R&R package has been settled to the people of the 10 habitations. Construction of rehabilitation colonies for them has has also been completed.”

Of the 44 habitations falling in the submergence area of the Polavaram project, 10 habitations have already been evacuated. “By August end, the remaining habitations will be vacated,” Mr. Praveen Adithya said.

Mr. Muralidhar said the issue of arranging boats to evacuate the people would be discussed with his West Godavari counterpart R. Mutyala Raju on Sunday.

The authorities are preparing to deploy 20 boats for the evacuation operation.