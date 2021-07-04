Equipment donated to govt. hospital

Westinghouse Electric Company in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Cyient Foundation donated ₹63 lakh worth of medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, ventilators and PPE kits, to the government general hospital here.

In a press release, Director of Westinghouse India Alok Mishra and CII Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Datla Tirupathi Raju said that the joint effort was made to protect the lives of patients who were suffering from COVID-19 and other diseases.

Cyient Foundation CSR wing head Krishnamohan Deevi said that the equipment would help doctors ensure better treatment to patients.