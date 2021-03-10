Environmental clearances for Kadapa Steel Plant

The Union government on Tuesday gave necessary environmental clearances to the Kadapa Steel Plant in the State.

The Union Forest and Climate Change Ministry has given the clearance to the project. The State government sought permission in a proposal dated December 20, 2020. Revised proposals were sent on January 29, 2021. The government enclosed the environmental impact assessment copy with the proposal.

The government conducted EAC meetings on December 30 and 31, and again February 10 and 11 in the villages.

The steel plant will be constructed at Sunnapurallapalle and Pedda Nandaluru villages in YSR Kadapa district.

The government had decided to set up the steel plant as a joint venture and selected the partners as per the SBICap recommendations. Liberty Steel India was selected as the JV partner. The first phase of the works would incur an expenditure of ₹10,082 crore, while ₹6,000 crore would be spent in the second phase.

The production capacity of the plant would be around three million tonnes of steel in the first phase, which would be augmented by another three million tonnes in the second phase.