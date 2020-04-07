Entry points into Seshachalam forest sealed

With a tiger at the Bronx Zoological Park in New York testing positive for COVID-19, the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has decided to seal all entry points into the Seshachalam forest to protect the animals.

Sri Venkateswara Wildlife Sanctuary is spread over 52,597 hectares in Chittoor and Kadapa districts, out of which the Sri Venkateswara National Park (SVNP) is spread over 35,363 hectares. The concentric protected areas are home to rare and endangered flora and fauna.

Following directions from the Union Joint Director (Wildlife) and the State Government’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, the Tirupati Wildlife Management Circle has taken several steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from humans to wild animals.

The Community-Based Eco Tourism (CBET) parks at Talakona, Mamandur, Papavinasanam, 7th Mile Museum (Tirumala ghat), Nagaravanam and Jungle Book have already been closed to the public after the lockdown was announced. Though trespass of humans into the wildlife sanctuary and national park area has been prohibited, it will now be implemented stringently, officials said.

“People from fringe villages will not be allowed to enter even the abutting reserve forest for the purpose of grazing, dry fuel wood collection, minor forest produce collection and fishing,” Divisional Forest Officer Nagarjuna Reddy said.

Six strike forces have been posted at Bhakarapet, A. Rangampet, Tirupati, Mamandur, Balapalli and Railway Kodur. Each force comprises five protection watchers, a forest beat officer and a section officer. The teams will monitor entry of strangers into forest fringe villages from Yerravaripalem, Chinnagottigallu, Chandragiri, Tirupati Rural and Urban, Renigunta mandals in Chittoor district and Railway Kodur mandal of Kadapa district.