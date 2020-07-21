Andhra Pradesh

Entries invited for stamp design contest

A stamp design(photography) competition on the theme: ‘UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India,’ is being organised by the Department of Post in connection with Independence Day, 2020.

Entries for Independence Day – 2020 – Stamp Design Competition will be received and judged directly at the national-level, according to N. Somasekhara Rao, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Visakhapatnam.

Contestants of all groups, from across India, can participate by uploading the photographs clicked by him/her, on MyGov portal at https://www.mygov.in/task/design-stamp-themed-unesco-world-heritage-sites-india-cultural/

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2020 11:04:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/entries-invited-for-stamp-design-contest/article32154217.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY