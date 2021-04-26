Ensuring a decent finaljourney in pandemic era

IRCS volunteers perform the final rites of those dying of COVID as kin shy away from it

The final journey has become even more painful than the death as far as the victims of cronavirus is concerned. In a majority of cases, even the family members and close relatives are also shying way from the last rites for the deceased as the fear of contracting infection looms large.

However, the volunteers of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) have come forward to ensure a decent final journey of those died of COVID-19 per the religious beliefs and customs in Srikakulam district.

IRCS Srikakulam District chairman Polumahanti Jaganmohana Rao has formed special teams with staff and volunteers which perform the final rites of the COVID victims. The teams, so far, have ensured a decent final journey for nearly 50 victims including five in the last ten days.

Recently, a 45-year-old person from Bondilipuram died in a private hospital while undergoing treatment for coronavirus. Neither did his family members nor relative come forward to perform the last rites. The IRCS volunteers performed the last rites at the ‘Kailash Bhoomi’ cremation ground in strict adherence to all COVID protocols.

C.V. Nagajyothi Welfare and Service Society is also extending cooperation for the final journey of COVID patients. “All our volunteers undergo medical tests. An ambulance specially modified for the purpose is being used to shift the bodies from remote places,” said Mr. Jaganmohana Rao.

Awareness drive

Meanwhile, the IRCS members have undertaken an awareness programmes on COVID-19 protocols including social distancing and wearing masks in all the 38 mandals in Srikakulam district. They are also helping the elderly and differently-abled persons to reach hospitals for vaccination.