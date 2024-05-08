GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Ensure that Kharge, Yechury’s upcoming meeting in Vijayawada is a grand success,’ appeals Kolanukonda Shivaji

He urges people to show up in large numbers for the public meeting scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. at Gymkhana Grounds in Vijayawada on May 10

Updated - May 08, 2024 08:59 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 08:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice-president Kolanukonda Shivaji on Wednesday appealed to the party leaders, cadre and the general public to ensure that the upcoming public meeting to be addressed by AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and CPI(M) and CPI national leaders Sitaram Yechury and D. Raja, turns out to be a grand success.

He urged people to show up in large numbers for the public meeting scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. at Gymkhana Grounds in Vijayawada on May 10 (Friday).

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Shivaji said that there was a dire need to dethrone the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre which posed a grave threat to the unity of the country. Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of functioning like an autocrat, he said the BJP’s pro-corporate and anti-poor policies widened the socio-economic disparity in the country.

He said that the unemployment rate was at an all-time high, while inflation had broken the back of the common man. He further alleged that the BJP wanted to tamper with the Constitution which would lead to dangerous consequences.

The Congress leader said the Modi government was baffled by the first two phases of polling which reflected a strong anti-incumbency factor, prompting the BJP to resort to a misleading campaign against the Congress.

