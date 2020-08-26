Ensure help to Andhra students in Georgia, Jagan tells officials

28 from A.P. among victims of fire accident at apartment complex

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asked Special Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Satish Chandra and other officials to help the students whose birth certificates and other important academic documents were destroyed in a major fire that broke out at their apartment complex near Lindbergh MARTA station, Georgia, last week.

Responding to an appeal by Kumar Annavarapu, the Atlanta-based Government Coordinator for Overseas Education, the Chief Minister asked Mr. Satish Chandra and Special Officer M. Harikrishna to arrange for issue of the certificates at the earliest.

The residents numbering more than 100 at a Buckhead apartment complex, who were evacuated last week after a massive fire broke out at the building, included 28 students from Andhra Pradesh studying in Georgia State University.

Nobody was injured but the fire victims lost all their belongings in the mishap. “The students have lost all their belongings including birth certificates and other important documents besides their passports, key for their stay. The local Telugu associations have come forward to offer financial assistance,” Mr. Annavarapu told The Hindu over phone.

Shifted to nearby localities

He met the apartment management to make sure that the students’ accommodation was taken care of. “All students have been shifted to localities that are close by. They have financial security but are worried about their documents and certificates,” said Mr. Annavarapu, who is preparing a data of the certificates needed by them.

He spoke to the State officials and apprised them of the situation there. The officials took the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy responded immediately and asked the officials to expedite the process of issuing the certificates needed by the students and ensure that they do not face any inconvenience on this front,” said Mr. Annavarapu, adding that he was in talks with the Consulate officials to solve their passport issue.

