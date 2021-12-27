Ensure everything is in place to tackle third wave, says Jagan

CM nod for transfers in medical and health department

Setting tone for COVID third wave preparedness, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday gave his for transfers in the Medical and Health Department.

During a review meeting on COVID control, vaccination and other related issues, Mr. Jagan asked the officials to ensure that everything was in place by February. Ensure adequate staff in every hospital and complete the new recruitment process by February, he said.

It may be recalled that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has noted that the third wave of Coronavirus in India would peak on February 3, 2022. The IIT also noted that the country needed to prepare for the third wave of infections.

Mr. Jagan directed the officials to be prepared to tackle any eventuality in the wake of COVID pandemic. Both private hospitals and government hospitals should be prepared to tackle any situation. Expedite the vaccination process and conduct the door-to-door vaccination drive. Identify people who were not vaccinated while conducting the fever survey and administer vaccines to them, he said.

Vaccine coverage

The officials said that 98.96% of eligible population received the first dose and 71.76% received the second dose of vaccination in the State. The first dose of vaccination was completed 100% in Nellore, Vizianagaram, Prakasam, Anantapur, West Godavari, Kurnool and Chittoor districts. As per preliminary estimations, 75 lakh booster doses were needed for people, including those who are between 15-18 age group, the officials said, adding, six Omicron cases were registered in the State,but none were hospitalised.

Mr. Jagan said there was no need to panic but officials had to be on alert. “Monitor the situation regularly as the people tend to travel. Monitoring and observation should be strong at the ground level. Obtain data from village secretariats. Consider the available data to take necessary measures. Fever survey should be conducted regularly, and follow the ‘Test Early-Trace Early-Treat Early’ policy,” he said.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to be prepared in the wake of the announcement of booster dose vaccination by the Central Government. Focus should be on frontline workers, people with chronic diseases and elders while administering the booster dose, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Medical Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, COVID Task Force Committee Chairman M.T. Krishnababu, Medical Health Principal Secretary (COVD Management and Vaccination) Muddada Ravichandra, Finance Secretary (HR) Sasi Bhushan Kumar, 104 call center in-charge A. Babu, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Medical Health Special Secretary GS Naveen Kumar, Arogyasri CEO V Vinay Chand, APVVP Commissioner V Vinod Kumar and other senior officials were present.