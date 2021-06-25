Ensure corruption-free housing scheme, CM tells officials

Keep prices under check to avoid extra burden on exchequer, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to ensure that there is no scope for corruption in the construction of houses under ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme, and a sudden hike in rates, including transport charges, did not result in a steep escalation in costs that would impose an unbearable burden on the State exchequer in the prevailing situation.

Addressing a review meeting on housing on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said due attention should be paid to solving any problems in providing water and electricity facilities and in creating other infrastructure in Jagananna Colonies and TIDCO houses. He said it was his endeavour to spend an estimated ₹34,000 crore on infrastructure in the YSR Jagananna Colonies, which, upon accomplishment, would be a record in the country.

He said regular feedback on the manner of execution of the project and the quality of works should be obtained in order to make any amends.

Officials told the Chief Minister that 2,08,160 TIDCO houses would be completed in 18 months at a cost of approximately ₹10,000 crore. The works related to mapping, geo-tagging, issuing of job cards and registrations were almost completed.

The construction of 3.03 lakh houses had already started and works on another seven lakh houses would begin by July 10. The construction of the first phase of houses would be completed by June 2022, the officials added.

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana (MA&UD) and Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju (Housing), Special Chief Secretaries Y. Srilakshmi (MA&UD) and Ajay Jain (Housing), secretaries K.V.V. Satyanarayana (Finance), Rahul Pandey (Housing) and N. Srikant (Energy) and AP State Housing Corporation Limited MD Narayana Bharat Gupta were among those present.