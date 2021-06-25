Ensure all medicines measure up to WHO standards, CM tells officials

All Aarogyasri, 104 and 108 bills should be paid within 21 days, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to ensure that all medicines used in government hospitals measure up to the Good manufacturing practice (GMP) and World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

The officials informed him that the number of coronavirus infection had come down and the recovery rate had increased significantly in the State.

During a review meeting on COVID-19 control and vaccination at his camp office on Friday, the Chief Minister said that special attention should be paid to sanitation in hospitals and food provided to the patients, along with the hospital maintenance and health infrastructure by regular monitoring.

He instructed the authorities to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) ensuring a proper mechanism in this regard. “A special officer must be appointed to ensure that all hospitals have the needed infrastructure and access to sanitation. The attendance of doctors, nurses, and other staff should be monitored,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Nadu-Nedu scheme

Discussing on the Nadu-Nedu scheme being implemented at hospitals and in the health hubs, the Chief Minister said that maintenance should be prioritised in all works undertaken as part of the initiative. “The officials must ensure that patients receive quality healthcare services. All the Aarogyasri, 104 and 108 bills should be paid within 21 days,” he said.

The officials submitted a report on the health hubs explaining that more people were going to other States for treatment of cancer, heart ailments and paediatric surgeries.

The Chief Minister said the authorities must ensure that healthcare services for these ailments were available here, prioritising the establishment of such specialty hospitals in the hubs.

Medical colleges

“The construction of 16 new medical colleges, revamping the existing 11 colleges and setting up health hubs will strengthen the healthcare sector in State,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and asked the officials to complete the construction works of the new medical colleges on a war-footing.

The officials informed the Chief Minster that the number of active COVID-19 cases had come down below 50,000, while the test positivity rate (TPR) had plummeted to only 5.23 %. “TPR is lower than 5% in six districts. The recovery rate has gone up to 96.67 %, higher than the national average. At present, 76.51 % of the beds in private hospitals are occupied by patients under the Aarogyasri scheme and the number of calls to 104 services, has dropped significantly, just 1,021 calls on June 25,” the officials said.

Black fungus

The officials said that there were about 3,148 black fungus cases, while surgeries had been performed on 1,095 patients and 1,398 patients had been discharged. Till date, black fungus has claimed 237 lives in the State.

The government is setting up 134 oxygen plants (Pressure Swing Adsorption) in the state, focusing on establishment of the plants in hospitals with more than 50 beds. Officials said that 97 plants would be set up by September and 37 more were expected to be completed by March next year.