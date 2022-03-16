Engineering students advised to develop skills

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Vizianagaram Registrar G. Swami Naidu on Wednesday advised the youngsters to improve their skills and become experts in their chosen career.

He was addressing the students at the national-level symposium, ‘Electigude-2k222’, organised on the university campus.

He said engineering students with EEE background had a bright future as many companies, including oil and natural gas firms, were keen on absorbing them.

Principal R. Rajeswara Rao asked the students to actively participate in seminars and workshops, which would provide them an opportunity to interact with academicians and technical experts.

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant General Manager K.V. Rao advised the students to gain practical knowledge, which would boost their confidence in their respective subjects.

EEE Head of the Department A. Padmaja was present.