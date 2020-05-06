Energy Secretary denies excess billing

Energy Secretary and AP-Transco CMD N. Srikant has asserted that the electricity billing for March and April has been done in a scientific manner and denied reports that there is excess billing.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Srikant said there was a drastic increase in domestic power consumption during April as people stayed indoors during the lockdown.

Going by the last five years’ trend, consumption in March and April would be in the 46:54 ratio. Now, the bills were prepared in 50:50 ratio as the meter readings were not taken in April month due to the lockdown.

Mr. Srikant said the slab rates for the 2020-21 financial year were being calculated on the basis of monthly power consumption. As a result, the consumers got low bills than the real consumption during April.

There was no increase in bills as four percent of April power consumption was included in March bill as the slab rates were fixed on 2018-19. Besides, the interest on security deposits of the consumers was also exempted from April bills to benefit them.

Giving an example, Mr. Srikant said, if a person consumed 440 units in the two-month period (202.40 in March and 237.60 in April), bills were prepared basing on 220 units per month.

Toll-free number

A toll-free number 1912 was set up to redress the consumer grievances and a special officer was appointed for each district to deal with the billing issues, he added.