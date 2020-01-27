End to Prakasam district’s water woes in sight, says Collector

The 71st Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm across Prakasam district on Sunday.

After inspecting a guard of honour along with Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, District Collector Pola Bhaskar highlighted the various welfare and development initiatives of the State government. All the habitations in the drought-prone district would be provided with piped drinking water supply at a cost of ₹5,330 crore soon, he said.

Left-oriented organisations led by the Communist Party of India(CPI) and CPI(Marxist) observed the day as ‘Constitution Protection day’. They demanded scrapping of the “controversial” Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA).

After paying homage to constitution architect Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the activists of Democratic Youth Federation of India, Students Federation of India, National Federation of Indian Women and JAC against CAA, NRC, NPR took a pledge to defend the Constitution, democracy and economy which they said were under threat under the Narendra Modi regime.

Meanwhile, volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) led by Prakasam Vibhav Sangachalak Mandava Nageswara Rao held a ‘Route March’ from the Godugupalem Municipal school. They hailed the BJP-led government at the Centre for fulfilling the promise made to Hindu minorities in neighbouring countries by the Indian government at the time of Independence to provide citizenship to them.

Talents of students came to the fore during cultural programmes organised on the occasion in schools.