ENC officials monitoring movement of ‘Bulbul’

Officials of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) are closely monitoring the movement of the very severe cyclonic storm Bulbul which was about 100 km East Southeast of Paradip and 275 km South-Southwest of Kolkata on Saturday morning.

According to the officials, a naval aircraft deployed in the Bay of Bengal has been warning fishing boats about the impending cyclone and advising them to return to the nearest harbour for shelter. Three naval ships at Visakhapatnam are in standby mode with relief material embarked for immediate deployment to the most affected areas to undertake Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation. Additionally, 10 diving and medical teams are also kept ready for augmenting rescue and relief efforts in Odisha and West Bengal, the officials said.

Naval aircraft are also kept ready at Naval Air Station, INS Dega to undertake aerial survey of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation and airdropping of relief material as required.

“Naval Officers-in-Charge, West Bengal and Odisha, are in constant liaison with respective State administrations for rendering assistance as required,” the officials added in a release on Saturday.