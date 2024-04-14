GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Empowerment eludes downtrodden sections even after 75 years of Independence, alleges Samithi

April 14, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - VIZIANGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ambedkar Porata Samithi president Soru Sambayya on Sunday alleged that the downtrodden sections were denied political and economic empowerment although India achieved independence 75 years ago. On the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, he garlanded Ambedkar’s portrait and recalled his contribution to the nation with his drafting of the Indian Constitution. Mr. Sambayya alleged that the successive governments had failed for follow the Constitution and the ideology of Ambedkar.

He alleged that the main political parties failed to make concrete promises to the downtrodden sections in their respective manifestos released recently ahead of ensuing general elections. He said that only Bahujan Samaj Party was committed to the welfare and development of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other marginalised sections. He distributed saris to needy women on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. 

