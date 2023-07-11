HamberMenu
Empowering girl students in rural Andhra Pradesh is our top priority, says MLA Balanagi Reddy

Mr. Balanagi Reddy inaugurates RO water plant at the government girls’ hostel and a science laboratory at A.P. Model School, at Kosigi

July 11, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KURNOOL

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Mantralayam MLA Y. Balanagi Reddy inaugurates an RO water plant at A.P. Model School in Kosigi of Kurnool district on Tuesday.

Mantralayam MLA Y. Balanagi Reddy inaugurates an RO water plant at A.P. Model School in Kosigi of Kurnool district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mantralayam MLA Y. Balanagi Reddy has said the State government has been giving top priority to the empowerment of girl students in rural areas and that they have been providing basic infrastructure at government educational institutes to encourage them to education.

After inaugurating the RO water plant at the government girls’ hostel and a science laboratory at A.P. Model School in Kosigi here on Tuesday, he thanked Coromandel International Limited for setting up the facilities worth ₹12 lakh under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity.

Coromandel’s Vice-President G.V. Subba Reddy and CSR Head C. Jayagopal recalled that they have taken the step after learning that Kosigi had the lowest literacy rate in the country, at 24%.

They also appealed to the farmers to optimise the use of chemical fertilisers and increase the use of organic and biofertilisers as part of implementing good agricultural practices.

Deputy General Manager (Kurnool zone) Govinda Rao, District Educational Officer V. Ranga Reddy and Assistant Director of Agriculture M. Girish took part in the event.

