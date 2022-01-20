Employee outfits blame CM for predicament

No talks with government till G.O.s are withdrawn, say leaders

The employees’ associations have squarely blamed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the predicament over the implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

“The Chief Minister did not give us an opportunity to speak on the second day of the talks. The Chief Minister had left the premises by merely making a statement,” leaders of the associations told the media soon after Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma’s press conference on Wednesday.

The AP JAC and the AP JAC Amaravati leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, Bandi Srinivas and others said they had not entered into any agreement with the State government on PRC announced by the Chief Minister.“We have not signed any papers agreeing to the government’s offer,” said Mr. Srinivas.

“The associations will not accept any talks until the government withdrew the G.O.s. The Chief Secretary has presented false statistics on the State’s revenues. An additional burden of ₹10,000 crore is not true,” Mr. Venkateswarlu saids.

Secretariat Employees’ Association president K. Venkatrami Reddy said there was nothing new in the Chief Secretary’s statements. “The government has been saying it for the past two months,” he said.

“It is not correct to club the PRC and the DAs, and say that salaries are increasing. It is a false calculation. The 23% fitment is a loss to the employees,” he said.

A.P. Government Employees’ Association president K. Suryanarayana called upon the employees to form a ‘PRC Sadhana Samithi’. “The employees have been waiting for the PRC for the last 42 months. The government is denying the lawful benefits to the employees,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the government had turned out to be the employees’ enemy going by its “arbitrary decision” on the PRC recommendations. “In fact, the government has cheated the employees,” Mr. Veerraju said in a release.